Mumbai: 73-yr-old falls into ditch in Aarey, found five hours later

Aarey cops rescue the elderly man, give him food, clothes and a place to sleep at the police station until the family is traced and they are reunited

Lalitkumar Mansukhlal Seth was reunited with his family on Wednesday

A 73-year-old resident of Goregaon West went out for a morning walk on Tuesday, and while returning home he lost his way and somehow reached Aarey in the East, where he fell into a mud pit. Aarey police, who rescued the man, Lalitkumar Mansukhlal Seth, after receiving a call from someone in the evening, said he had spent nearly 5 hours in the ditch.

“On Tuesday, we received a distress call. Our team rushed to the spot and found a senior citizen in a mud pit. We rushed him to Jogeshwari-based Trauma Care hospital where doctors gave him first aid, checked his health and told us that he could go home. Seth was unable to come out of the pit, and thinks he was there for over 4-5 hours,” Assistant Inspector Yuvraj Inamdar of Aarey police station told mid-day.

Seth doesn’t remember how he reached Aarey, the police said. They took him to the police station where he bathed, changed clothes provided by the cops and had food. The police also arranged for him to sleep in the inspector’s AC office.

Sub Inspector Sachin Panchal of Aarey police station said, “He was not speaking properly and only remembered his first name, Lalitkumar. We checked his pocket, but didn’t find any identification, money or mobile phone. On Wednesday morning, as his health improved, he gave us an address at Wagle Estate in Thane. I discussed this with Senior Inspector Shekar Dombe, who guided me to contact Wagle Estate police station.”

The Wagle Estate police visited the address and learnt that he had moved out of that house 25 years ago, Panchal said. “Meanwhile, Seth’s daughter Ankita contacted Wagle Estate police, as they knew Seth only remembers his old house address. We then contacted Ankita and they were reunited,” he added. Lalitkumar Mansukhlal Seth’s family had filed a missing person complaint at Bangur Nagar station.