Mumbai: Four-year-old girl falls into drain in Goregaon, search operation underway

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Monday evening, a 4-year-old girl went missing after she fell into a nullah in Goregaon.

According to the police official, the incident took place in Amrut Nagar when she was playing with some other kids in the vicinity of the drain.

"After being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel mounted a search operation. She continues to be missing," the police official said.

(with inputs from PTI)