Maharashtra: Woman killed by husband on suspicion of her character; two held in Thane

The accused was nabbed from Murshidabad in West Bengal, the Thane Police in Maharashtra said on Wednesday

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have cracked the murder case of a woman, whose body was found in Mumbra creek in Thane district last month, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The police have arrested the victim's husband and his accomplice, an official said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The body of the woman, a resident of Versova in Mumbai, was found floating in the creek wrapped in a blanket and sealed with a plastic sheet on May 27.

A senior officer said the prime accused, identified by Nawab Muru Shaikh (27), is the husband of the deceased who allegedly strangled her to death on suspicion of her character. He was helped by his accomplice, Salman alias Rajjan Kullu Khan, in dumping the body.

Shaikh was nabbed from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Police examined footages of CCTVs to identify the victim and zeroed in on an autorickshaw which was captured in one of the grabs moving suspiciously on the night of May 24.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday had said that it arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly pushing a minor girl to death from an abandoned high-rise building in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, the PTI had earlier reported.

The NRI police in Navi Mumbai arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on June 8, an official told the PTI.

The accused had allegedly taken the 16-year-old victim to the eighth floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Belapur, he had said.

A quarrel took place between the duo, following which he pushed her to death, the official said, according to the PTI.

The police had earlier registered an accidental death report and detained two of her male friends, after initial probe indicated that the girl had accidentally fallen off while enjoying a liquor party with her friends, he said, as per the PTI.

However, a case was registered after the victim's mother lodged a complaint, and the accused was arrested, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)