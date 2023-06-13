Mumbai: Police nab history-sheeter hours after theft in Malad

The suspect, with several past cases registered against him, was arrested on Tuesday within hours after he allegedly committed theft at a catering firm in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the police said

Hours after a 29-year-old alleged history-sheeter decamped with cash from a catering firm in Mumbai, the police was able to locate and nab him, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The suspect, with several past cases registered against him, was arrested on Tuesday within hours after he allegedly committed theft at a catering firm in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accused allegedly entered the catering firm in Malwani area of Malad and decamped with cash in the morning, an official told the PTI.

The police established the accused's identity based on the CCTV footage from the area and apprehended him in Malad and recovered the stolen cash, the official said.

The accused has 16 cases to his name, some of them registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Arms Acts, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Malwani police also nabbed a Bangladeshi national during the day for illegal stay. The man, who was traced to Nallasopara area, was living in the country without valid documents, the official added.

Meanwhile in an another incident on June 9, a 38-year-old man from Maharashtra's Raigad district was arrested for stealing silver idols from a temple apparently to clear a debt that he was struggling to repay, police had said on Friday, according to the PTI.

Mahesh Nandkumar Chaynakhwa was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the theft at the Khandoba temple of Theronda village in Alibag taluka on May 18, police had said in a release.

Chaynakhwa, a local resident, had borrowed Rs 1.4 lakh from some individuals for his wedding and business but could not repay the money. He then stole a few silver idols from the temple and planned to sell them for Rs 1.6 lakh, it said.

Police have recovered all the idols from Chaynakhwa, it added.

This is the second such incident in recent times under the jurisdiction of Revdanda police station. Earlier, a few silver plates were stolen from the wall of a temple at Chaul village and the case remains undetected.

