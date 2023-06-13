Mumbai: Preventive order issued by police, check list of exemptions

The order, issued by Mumbai Police, said that the order will come into effect from 00.01 hours on 13/06/2023 and will remain in place till 24.00 hours on 27/06/2023 throughout Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a routine preventive order for the city. The order will remain in place till June 27, the order said.

In the order, the police said that based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties.

The order said, "It is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai."

The preventive order for the city was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai.

An official said, "It is a routine order which is issued by the police on regular intervals."

The order further said that the order will come into effect from 00.01 hours on 13/06/2023 and will remain in place till 24.00 hours on 27/06/2023 throughout Mumbai.

The order mentioned that the following would be prohibited-

i) Any assembly of five or more persons,

ii) Any procession of any persons and

iii) Any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any

procession by the assembly.

The prohibition contained in the order is exempted for:

(a) Marriage ceremony and matrimonial functions etc.

(b) Funeral assemblies and procession on the way to crematoriums/burial places.

(c) Statutory meeting of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations.

(d) Social gathering and meeting of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations to transact their normal business.

(e) Assemblies in or around Cinema houses, theatres or any places of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances as the case may be.

(f) Assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the Government and local bodies in discharge of governmental or semi-governmental functions.

(g) Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academic activities.

(h) Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings

(i) Such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Mumbai and their supervisory officers.

The order said that notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period here in above mentioned.

(a) Any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced.

(b) Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if this order had not expired.