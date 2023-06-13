Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 51

No death was reported on June 13, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as eight new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,885, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 13, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 51 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 9 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,061.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 6 and June 12 was 0.0005 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,85,895 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,125 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 124,956 days, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Monday reported as many as four new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,877, the BMC had earlier said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 12, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin had said.

On Sunday, the city had reported as many as seven new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,873.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded 80 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases decreased further to 2,248, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh infections, the country's caseload climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,92,960). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,820. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.