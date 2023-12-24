Maharashtra: Woman loses Rs 18.56 lakh in investment fraud

A woman was cheated of Rs 18.56 lakh allegedly by a man who promised her high returns on mutual fund investments in Maharashtra

A woman was cheated of Rs 18.56 lakh allegedly by a man who promised her high returns on mutual fund investments, a Thane Police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, between March 2021 and March 2023, the 47-year-old homemaker invested money on the advice of the accused but he failed to pay her interest, dividends or other payments she was supposed to get, the MFC police station official said.

"He also touched her inappropriately when she asked him to return the money. A case of cheating and other offences has been registered. No arrest has been made in the case," he added, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 50-year-old tax consultant from Maharashtra's Thane district lost more than Rs 11 lakh in a 'task fraud' wherein three cyber fraudsters, including two women, duped him under the pretext of providing part-time online jobs, police said, reported news agency PTI.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a resident of Rambaug area of Kalyan, a case was registered at the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, they said, reported PTI.

"The accused were identified as Priya Sharma, Devi and Bharat. While Priya posed as a representative of an international advertisement company and called the victim from an overseas number, the other two contacted him through a social messaging application," an official said, reported PTI.

On December 11, the trio offered money for completing certain online tasks of giving positive reviews. Initially, they paid a few hundred rupees to him and later asked him to join some groups on Telegram app. They asked him to pay Rs 11,31,200, assuring him of good returns, he said, reported PTI.

However, when he sought returns from them, they started giving evasive replies. He realised that he has been duped, following which he approached the police and filed the complaint, he said, reported PTI.

In another case, police have registered a case against seven persons, including a couple, for allegedly duping a 39-year-old man working as a driver at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 34.78 lakh on false promises, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

