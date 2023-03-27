Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman loses Rs 8.30 lakh to cyber fraudsters after online purchase

Updated on: 27 March,2023 05:38 PM IST  |  Thane
The 70-year-old Mira Road resident had purchased six towels online and Rs 19,005 was debited from her account instead of Rs 1,169, after which she called her bank, the official said

Maharashtra: Woman loses Rs 8.30 lakh to cyber fraudsters after online purchase

Representational Pic


A senior citizen in Maharashtra's Thane district lost Rs 8.30 lakh in a case of cyber fraud, a police official said on Monday.


The 70-year-old Mira Road resident had purchased six towels online and Rs 19,005 was debited from her account instead of Rs 1,169, after which she called her bank, the official said.



"Soon, a man called her up claiming to be from the bank and asked her to download an app for the refund. After she downloaded the app, a sum of Rs 1lakh was debited from her account. By the time she reached the police station, she had lost Rs 8.30 lakh in further withdrawals," he said.

"The money has gone into the account of an Uttar Pradesh resident. A case has been registered against unidentified persons. Further probe is underway," the MBVV police's cyber cell official added.

maharashtra thane thane crime news India news mumbai mumbai crime news

