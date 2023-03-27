Salman Khan threat: Man held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till April 3

Salman Khan was allegedly threatened via an email that was received at his office on March 23. An FIR was registered at the Bandra Police Station following a complaint in the matter, Mumbai Police sources said

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

The Mumbai Police on Monday said that the accused who was arrested from Jodhpur in Rajasthan in the threat case of Bollywood actor Salman Khan was produced before a court and has been remanded to police custody till April 3.

According to the Mumbai Police, the accused who has been identified as Dhakadram Siyag, 21 was detained on Sunday from a village in Jodhpur in coordination with the Rajasthan Police. A team of Bandra Police had been camping in Rajasthan and after a legal process, Dhakadram was brought to the city and officially placed under arrest.

The Mumbai Police had beefed up the security outside Salman Khan's house following the fresh threat through an email that was sent to his office. The Bandra Police, after receiving a complaint in the matter, had registered an FIR. The FIR that was registered by the Bandra Police.

The police said, after the FIR was registered a team was formed to investigate the case. The officials from the Bandra Police began to investigate the technical route of the email sent to the actor and using the technical clues a suspect was traced to Rajasthan from where he was nabbed in assistance from the Jodhpur Police.

Sources said, the police suspect that accused had got the actor's office email address through a search engine which is further being investigated. The Police is also investigating if he has any connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sources added, on the complaint that was received by the Bandra Police, a case was registered and an investigation was launched in the matter. The FIR, apart from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar also names one Rohit.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is at present lodged in jail and his close aide Goldy Brar is also accused in Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.