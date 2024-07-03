Maharashtra: Woman stabbed by her husband on foot over bridge in Virar

The incident took place just a day after the couple had approached Virar police station to register their complaints against each other

Bishila Khatri (L) and Shiva Sharma (R). Pic/Hanif Patel

A 27-year-old woman was attacked by her husband on a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) in Virar on Wednesday. The man, identified as Shiva Sharma (32) first assaulted her, tried to strangle with her dupatta, later took out a knife and tried to stab her, said a source.

The incident took place just a day after the couple had approached Virar police station to register their complaints against each other, but "the brother of the woman did not want to register a complaint and they left the police station," said an officer at Virar police station.

The woman Bishila Khatri, 27, got injured in the melee and both her hands started to bleed when she tried to snatch the sharp-edged weapon from her husband.

A brave RPF head constable Satyendra Sharma, along with the help of the public, overpowered the angry husband and rescued the woman who was bleeding on the FOB. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Wednesday.

Last month, a 20-year-old woman Aarti Yadav was brutally killed by her former boyfriend Rohit Yadav alias Rohit Pal, 29, with a 35-cm long industrial wrench in the middle of a road in Vasai.

The senior inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Virar JP Meena told mid-day that Bhishila's neck, both hands and the right eye got injured in the fight.

After first aid at Virar station, the injured woman was rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital and her husband was handed over to the Government Railway Police for further necessary action under BNS, 2023.

Sources have told mid-day that the couple was not staying together due to some differences.

"The husband lives in Delhi and had to come to take his wife along to stay together in the national capital. But the woman did not want to go with him. She lives with her parents in Virar," said an officer from Virar police station.

"The husband had come to Virar from Delhi and they had a verbal fight that snowballed into fisticuffs between them. After reaching Virar, the man was staying on a footpath in Virar. The woman apparently works as a maid and she had been heading to catch a local train but her husband, who was sleeping on a footpath, followed her to the railway station and the incident unfolded," said a senior officer at Virar police station.

"On Tuesday morning, around 5 am, the couple reached Virar police station to register a complaint against each other. But the woman's brother intervened and told a constable that they did not want to register the complaint. The woman had alleged that her husband always asks for money to buy a house in Delhi and when she refused, he would pick up the fight and the matter had reached Virar police station," the officer added.

The woman is out of danger, said a staff at Sanjeevani hospital where a team of Virar police has also reached out to enquire about what had happened between the couple on Tuesday morning.