Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Year on man arrested in lynching case granted bail

Maharashtra: Year on, man arrested in lynching case granted bail

Updated on: 29 March,2023 01:42 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

In his order of Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta directed that the accused, Altaf Badshah Shaikh, be released after he furnishes a bond of Rs 50,000

Maharashtra: Year on, man arrested in lynching case granted bail

Representational Pic


A man who was arrested a year ago for his alleged involvement in a lynching case in Maharashtra's Thane district has been granted bail on the ground that the chargesheet has been filed and he has no criminal antecedents.


In his order of Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta directed that the accused, Altaf Badshah Shaikh, be released after he furnishes a bond of Rs 50,000.



On March 15 last year, a group of people severely beat a boy in Bhiwandi area accusing him of trying to steal. The boy died of the injuries sustained during the beating.


Also Read: Death of Pune MP Girish Bapat a big loss for BJP, say party leaders

Shaikh was one of the accused arrested in the case.

The court noted that the accused has no criminal antecedents and that a co-accused in the case has already been granted bail.

Since the investigation is complete and the chargesheet has been filed, his further custody is not required, said the judge.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra Crime News bhiwandi thane India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK