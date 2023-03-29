Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune

Bapat was critically ill and had been on life support, officials of a hospital where was admitted in the ICU had previously said

Girish Bapat. Pic/Twitter/Harshvardhan Patil

Pune Lok Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Girish Bapat passed away on Wednesday. In a tweet, BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil said, "Pune Lok Sabha BJP MP and former state minister Girishji Bapat passed away today. My heartfelt tributes to him."

Bapat was critically ill and had been on life support, officials of a hospital where was admitted in the ICU had previously said.

"Girish Bapat is admitted to the ICU at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He is critically ill and presently on life support treatment. A team of doctors is monitoring him very closely," a hospital release said.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in a tweet wrote, "The news of death of Pune Lok Sabha Constituency MP Girish Bapat is very saddening. In his career spanning four decades, Girish Bapat has always taken an inclusive stance in his political journey."

The 72-year-old BJP leader had been reportedly suffering from breathing problems for the past few months, and had been undergoing dialysis at the hospital.

"Today is a sad day. BJP's senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us today. He passed away in a hospital. For the last one and half years, he was undergoing treatment," said Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president.

He said Bapat's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Wednesday evening.

During the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll held recently, Bapat had guided BJP workers. He had visited a polling booth to cast his vote sitting in a wheelchair with a nasal cannula.

Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He became Pune MP in 2019.

(with PTI inputs)