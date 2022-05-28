Breaking News
Maharashtra: Youths chop live snake into pieces in Osmanabad

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

After a video of the act went viral, wildlife lovers have written to the authorities concerned to take action against those responsible

Maharashtra: Youths chop live snake into pieces in Osmanabad

A youth is seen cutting the rat snake; (right) Three others seen with the chopped pieces


In a shocking incident, some people from Osmanabad were seen cutting a live rat snake into pieces. A video of the same has gone viral on social media, making wildlife and nature lovers demand strict action against those responsible.  

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai Sunish Subramanian Kunju from NGO Plants and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)-Mumbai has written a letter to the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), chief conservator of forests (territorial) Aurangabad and divisional forest officer (territorial) Osmanabad regarding the killing of a rat snake by 5 to 6 men at Andoor village in Tuljapur taluka, Osmanabad. 




The NGO, on behalf of International Organisation for Animal Protection (OIPA), Amma Care Foundation (ACF) and PAWS-Mumbai, have lodged a complaint.


