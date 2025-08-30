The officials also recovered a country-made pistol and four live cartridges from one of the accused. During interrogation, it was revealed that the weapon was sourced from Odisha, police said

The seized drugs are valued at over Rs 72 lakh in the international market, police said. Pic via Samiullah Khan

The Malwani police in Mumbai on Saturday said that it has uncovered a drug trafficking racket and arrested six individuals who were found in possession of 204.60 kg of ganja.

The seized drugs are valued at over Rs 72 lakh in the international market, police said.

According to the Mumbai police, the accused are repeat offenders and have been involved in interstate transportation of narcotics. The ganja was hidden inside two cars used by the accused.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace the network and supply chain behind the operation, said an official.