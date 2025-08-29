Forces from Quick Response Team, State Reserve Police Force, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and combat teams roped in for ground duty, officials said

The Mumbai and Navi Mumbai police, be it the officers or constables, over the past two days have been on near continuous duty, first for the day 1 Ganpati immersion on Thursday, and then for the Maratha Morcha on Friday.

In Mumbai, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary informed mid-day that over 1000 policemen — including reserve forces from the Quick Response Team, State Reserve Police Force, and city police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and combat teams — were on ground duty. Additionally, 300 police officers oversaw operations to ensure no untoward incidents occurred and crowd management was carried out effectively.

In Navi Mumbai, Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Yenpure told mid-day, “A total of 52 officers, 465 policemen, and 200 traffic personnel were deployed. Between 9 am on Thursday and Friday morning, approximately 9981 four-wheelers, 797 two-wheelers, and over 53,000 protestors entered Mumbai via Navi Mumbai.”

However, as crowds swelled, traffic congestion worsened, prompting the police to divert heavy vehicles from Kalamboli and advise protestors to use local trains instead.

When asked about any untoward incidents, Jt. CP Yenpure responded in the negative, stating, “The protestors were disciplined, and their leadership, led by Manoj Jagrange, maintained control over them. As the protestors passed through the Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction, adequate police barricades were deployed to ensure smooth passage. We were fully prepared to handle the large public gatherings heading towards Mumbai and ensured they were allowed to use the pre-decided routes.”

Police Sub-Inspector Hanumant Galande, attached to the Kalamboli Traffic Division, was on duty from 6 am on Friday along with his team. “We were directed to ensure that no heavy trucks, trailers, or lorries were allowed to head towards the Vashi direction. All such vehicles were diverted from Kalamboli towards Shilphata Road and Mumbra for onward journeys.”

When asked if trucks carrying fruits and vegetables to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) were also restricted, the officer replied in the negative, stating, “All essential commodities, including oxygen cylinder-laden trucks for hospital emergency services, petrol/diesel tankers, and milk tankers — classified under essential services — are allowed to use the regular Panvel highway to reach their respective destinations.”

Senior Police Inspector Satish Kadam and Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Shinde were both closely monitoring the main police control room at Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters in CBD Belapur.

Kadam said, “We had to be extra vigilant, closely monitoring traffic movements and issuing directions from our superiors. We also kept an eye on news channels to stay updated. Thankfully, everything went smoothly.”