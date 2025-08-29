Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakde, said that all heavy vehicles have been temporarily stopped on the Pune Expressway to prevent traffic congestion

The civic authorities have made arrangements for the protesters halt at APMC in Navi Mumbai. File Pic

In view of the large turnout expected for the Maratha quota protest , Navi Mumbai Police have deployed heavy security along the route from Bhatan Tunnel to Vashi, police officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakde, said that all heavy vehicles have been temporarily stopped on the Pune Expressway to prevent traffic congestion.

To ensure smooth flow of vehicles, the morcha participants have been instructed to take the old Pune Expressway route via JNPT and Ulwe to Palm Beach Road, and from there proceed to the APMC market area, where they will be stationed, the police said.

Police personnel are deployed at prominent place to ensure traffic movements remains under control and that the protest remains peaceful.

The Maratha quota protest march, led by activist Manoj Jarange, is drawing large crowds from across the state, including many arriving by foot, motorcycles, and trucks, said sources.