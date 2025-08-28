The police said that a large number of people are likely to participate in the Maratha quota morcha and also the people in the march will come on foot, motorcycles, cars and tempos or trucks

Maratha quota protest: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd and Trombay, check diversions here

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued traffic restrictions in Mankhurd and Trombay area of the city ahead of the Maratha quota protest at Azad Maidan on August 29.

In a traffic notification, the police said that the Maratha quota protest is organised on August 29 in Mumbai and the said protest march will reach Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday.

The march, which started from Beed, will reach Azad Maidan via Navi Mumbai - Sion Panvel Marg - Panjarpol, by taking motor cars and other vehicles.

The police said that a large number of people are likely to participate in the Maratha quota protest, and that the participants will arrive on foot, motorcycles, cars, tempos, or trucks.

To regulate traffic and in order to prevent danger, obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, the following traffic restrictions and diversions have been made:

Roads closed for all vehicular traffic and prohibited for parking (as required):

All heavy vehicles are restricted from 00:00 hrs on 29 August until further notice.

All types of vehicles going from Vashi to Panjarpol-Freeway via Southbound are prohibited.

All types of vehicles going from Veer Jijabai Bhosale Marg to Trombay are prohibited.

All types of vehicles going from Chhedanagar to Freeway are prohibited.

Alternative routes:

All types of vehicles coming from Vashi will take a right turn from Southbound to Mankhurd Junction Bridge and enter Mumbai city via Veer Jijabai Bhosale Road to IOC Junction and Chhedanagar Road.

All vehicles going to Trombay and Freeway from Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road will enter Mumbai city via Chhedanagar Road.

Vehicles from Chhedanagar will take a right turn and enter Mumbai via Amarmahal, Nehrunagar Bridge, Sumannagar Junction to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

Roads under Trombay Traffic Division closed for vehicular traffic:

All types of vehicles going from V.N. Purav Road to Panjarpol-Freeway via Southbound are prohibited.

All types of vehicles going from Deonar Farm Road to Panjarpol are prohibited.

All types of vehicles going from Trombay Chita Camp to V.N. Purav Marg to Freeway and Panjarpol are prohibited.

All vehicles coming from Sion Panvel Marg to Mankhurd Traffic Division to Panjarpol are completely prohibited.

All vehicles coming from C.G. Gidwani North Channel to Panjarpol are prohibited.

All vehicles getting down from East Free Road North Channel to Panjarpol Junction are prohibited.

Vehicles using the South Channel on East Free Road from IOC Junction and Govandi Railway Bridge are prohibited.

Vehicles going from Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg to Panjarpol Junction to East Free Road North Channel are prohibited.

Alternative routes:

Vehicles coming from V.N. Purav Marg South Channel towards Panjarpol and East Free Road should take a right turn from Punjabwadi Junction, proceed via Hemant Karkare Gas Pump towards Govandi Station, then take a left from Gaondevi Chowk, Neelam Junction (right turn), then from Mankhurd Traffic Division boundary to IOC Junction, then a left turn to enter the city.

Vehicles going to Panjarpol via Deonar Farm Road should go straight from Punjabwadi Junction to Hemant Karkare Gas Pump towards Govandi Station, then left from Gaondevi Chowk, right at Neelam Junction, then from Mankhurd Traffic Division boundary to IOC Junction and take a left to enter Mumbai city.

Vehicles from Trombay Chita Camp to V.N. Purav Marg to Freeway and Panjarpol should take a right turn from R.K. Chowk, left at Sion Panvel Marg North Channel, left at Mankhurd Railway Bridge T Junction, and enter Mumbai via Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road through Chhedanagar.

Vehicles from C.G. Gidwani North Channel to Panjarpol should take a left from Golf Club, go straight from Chimani Garden to Diamond Garden, right from Sion Trombay Marg North Channel, left at Panjarpol Junction, then left onto Vaman Tukaram Patil Road, and proceed through Mankhurd Traffic Division via IOC Junction, taking a right onto Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road towards Navi Mumbai.

From East Free Road North Channel to Panjarpol Tunnel, all vehicles will exit to Navi Mumbai via the Panjarpol Flyover, then from IOC Junction, take a right towards Navi Mumbai.

From Govandi Railway Bridge, take a right at Neelam Junction, then use N.G. Acharya Road to Subhash Nagar, Chembur Station, and proceed to Mumbai or other destinations.

Vehicles going from Vaman Tukaram Patil Road to East Free Road North Channel will take a right from Panjarpol Junction and head towards Mumbai via Maitri Park Sion Trombay Road.

"The above order shall be in force on August 29 until further notice," the traffic police notification stated.