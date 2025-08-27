The permission has been granted in accordance with the guidelines of the Bombay High Court, an official said, adding that the police has allowed protest, restricting the number of supporters at the venue to 5,000

Manoj Jarange said the government should grant a quota to Marathas under the OBC category in a single day. File Pic

Mumbai Police on Wednesday allowed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage a peaceful protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 29, an official said, reported the PTI.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday allowed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage a peaceful protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 29, an official said, reported the PTI.

The police has allowed protest, restricting the number of supporters at the venue to 5,000, said the official.

The permission has been granted in accordance with the guidelines of the Bombay High Court, the official said.

As per the guidelines, the number of protesters should not exceed 5,000, he said.

The Bombay High Court had on Tuesday stated that Manoj Jarange cannot hold a protest without prior permission from the authorities and cited the law and order situation in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival, according to the PTI.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne noted that the government can decide whether to offer an alternative place at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to the respondent (Jarange) to hold a peaceful protest so that the tempo of life in Mumbai is not disturbed, as per the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Jarange set out for Mumbai from Jalna with hundreds of his supporters.

Reacting to the permission granted by Mumbai Police, Manoj Jarange said the government should grant a quota to Marathas under the OBC category in a single day.

"If the permission is granted for a single day, then the government should give us a quota in one day. We will stop the agitation. I will sit for the indefinite hunger strike complying with the guidelines," he told reporters in Jalna district in Maharashtra, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at his native village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, the 43-year-old activist said that there will be attempts to provoke us but we will continue our agitation peacefully at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. No matter how long it takes this time, we will ensure reservation for the Maratha community.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ruling coalition head BJP on Tuesday had urged Manoj Jarange to reconsider the timing of his proposed protest in Mumbai in view of the Ganeshotsav that began on August 27.

(with PTI inputs)