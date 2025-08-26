Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Bhavan to be built in London state has approved Rs 5 crore to acquire property Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Bhavan to be built in London, state has approved Rs 5 crore to acquire property: Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 26 August,2025 08:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Maharashtra Bhavan will serve as a dedicated cultural and social hub for the Marathi diaspora in London. It will also act as a symbolic and practical space for fostering bilateral ties between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom

Maharashtra Bhavan to be built in London, state has approved Rs 5 crore to acquire property: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Bhavan in London will become a key platform for strengthening cultural relations and promoting the Marathi identity globally, Ajit Pawar said. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Bhavan to be built in London, state has approved Rs 5 crore to acquire property: Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced that the state government has approved a fund of Rs 5 crore to acquire a building in London for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced that the state government has approved a fund of Rs 5 crore to acquire a building in London for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan.

He stated that this long-awaited initiative will fulfil the Marathi community's demand for a cultural centre of their own in the UK's capital.



Last week, board representatives met Ajit Pawar in Pune to seek financial support from the state government to establish the Maharashtra Bhavan in a property purchased from the Church of England. Following the meeting, Pawar instructed the administration to prepare and submit a detailed proposal to the finance department. With the approval of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government has now sanctioned the required funds, reported the IANS.


According to an official press release, the Maharashtra Bhavan will serve as a dedicated cultural and social hub for the Marathi diaspora in London. It will also act as a symbolic and practical space for fostering bilateral ties between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom.

The Maharashtra Mandal in London -- one of the oldest Marathi associations abroad -- was founded in 1932 by Dr N.C. Kelkar, who served as Mahatma Gandhi’s personal secretary. For 93 years, it has actively organised cultural events, festivals, and community activities for the Marathi-speaking population in and around London.

Currently, more than 100,000 Marathi people reside in London and its surrounding regions. However, until now, the Mandal's building has been leased, prompting longstanding calls for a permanent premises.

“This new Maharashtra Bhavan will become a key platform for strengthening cultural relations and promoting the Marathi identity globally,” said Pawar.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar wrote, "On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra Government has presented a truly special gift to the Marathi community in London – the long-awaited Maharashtra Bhavan. A long-standing demand of the Marathi community in London is finally taking shape. The Maharashtra Mandal, London, has been granted Rs 5 crore to purchase a building from the Church of England and establish Maharashtra Bhavan – a cultural and social centre of their own."

He further wrote, Maharashtra Bhavan would become a vital platform for strengthening ties between the United Kingdom and the Government of Maharashtra. This Bhavan will promote cultural exchange through Marathi literature, dance, music, and festivals. It will also serve as a hub for language classes, workshops, and international conferences – helping to spread and preserve the Marathi language on a global scale."

(with IANS inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

maharashtra ajit pawar london united kingdom mumbai news India news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK