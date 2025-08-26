The Maharashtra Bhavan will serve as a dedicated cultural and social hub for the Marathi diaspora in London. It will also act as a symbolic and practical space for fostering bilateral ties between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom

Maharashtra Bhavan in London will become a key platform for strengthening cultural relations and promoting the Marathi identity globally, Ajit Pawar said. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced that the state government has approved a fund of Rs 5 crore to acquire a building in London for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced that the state government has approved a fund of Rs 5 crore to acquire a building in London for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan.

He stated that this long-awaited initiative will fulfil the Marathi community's demand for a cultural centre of their own in the UK's capital.

Last week, board representatives met Ajit Pawar in Pune to seek financial support from the state government to establish the Maharashtra Bhavan in a property purchased from the Church of England. Following the meeting, Pawar instructed the administration to prepare and submit a detailed proposal to the finance department. With the approval of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government has now sanctioned the required funds, reported the IANS.

According to an official press release, the Maharashtra Bhavan will serve as a dedicated cultural and social hub for the Marathi diaspora in London. It will also act as a symbolic and practical space for fostering bilateral ties between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom.

The Maharashtra Mandal in London -- one of the oldest Marathi associations abroad -- was founded in 1932 by Dr N.C. Kelkar, who served as Mahatma Gandhi’s personal secretary. For 93 years, it has actively organised cultural events, festivals, and community activities for the Marathi-speaking population in and around London.

Currently, more than 100,000 Marathi people reside in London and its surrounding regions. However, until now, the Mandal's building has been leased, prompting longstanding calls for a permanent premises.

“This new Maharashtra Bhavan will become a key platform for strengthening cultural relations and promoting the Marathi identity globally,” said Pawar.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar wrote, "On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra Government has presented a truly special gift to the Marathi community in London – the long-awaited Maharashtra Bhavan. A long-standing demand of the Marathi community in London is finally taking shape. The Maharashtra Mandal, London, has been granted Rs 5 crore to purchase a building from the Church of England and establish Maharashtra Bhavan – a cultural and social centre of their own."

महाराष्ट्र शासनातर्फे लंडनमधील मराठीजनांना गणेशोत्सवानिमित्त सुंदर भेट.. महाराष्ट्र भवनाच्या रूपानं मराठीजनांना लंडनमध्ये स्वतःच्या मालकीचं सांस्कृतिक आणि सामाजिक केंद्र मिळणार..!



लंडनमधील मराठीजनांना आपल्या हक्काचं आणि स्वतःच्या मालकीचं सांस्कृतिक भवन मिळावं, या अनेक वर्षांच्या… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) August 26, 2025

He further wrote, Maharashtra Bhavan would become a vital platform for strengthening ties between the United Kingdom and the Government of Maharashtra. This Bhavan will promote cultural exchange through Marathi literature, dance, music, and festivals. It will also serve as a hub for language classes, workshops, and international conferences – helping to spread and preserve the Marathi language on a global scale."

(with IANS inputs)