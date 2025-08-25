The Opposition Congress has been targeting the ruling alliance, accusing it of holding off on the farm loan waiver and not showing concern for the plight of cultivators in the state

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that the Mahayuti government has not gone back on its promise of a loan waiver for farmers, assuring that the measure will be implemented at the appropriate time, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Pawar said, "We have not strayed from our promise of farm loan waiver. We are committed to what we assured in the Mahayuti manifesto. A committee has been formed, as such decisions require careful consideration of financial aspects," reported PTI.

He asserted that the government stands firmly with farmers.

"We have never said that we will not grant the waiver. At the right time, the committee will put forth the details," he said, reported PTI.

Pawar also highlighted the government's ongoing measures for farmers, saying the Centre and state together provide Rs 12,500 annually per farmer, and Rs 20,000 crore has been paid to the power utility to cover their electricity bills.

"Apart from this, we provide Rs 1,500 to women under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. We also grant interest-free loans to farmers so that they don't have to turn to private moneylenders," he said, reported PTI.

Earlier this month, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that instead of a blanket waiver, the government is working towards granting relief to poor farmers whose fields yield nothing, who have taken loans and are on the verge of suicide.

During the monsoon session of the state assembly, the government said that a committee had been formed to study whether a waiver should be granted and how it should be implemented.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hit out at the Opposition leaders raising "non-issues" like an India-Pakistan cricket match, instead of talking about matters such as crop losses due to heavy rains or traffic congestion.

He was reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism of the Union government's decision to allow the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup against the backdrop of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"A section of people feel that India should not have any ties with our rivals like Pakistan, which is responsible for terrorist activities in our nation. There is another group that watches these matches enthusiastically. As far as the Opposition is concerned, it needs to raise some important issues," Pawar said on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)