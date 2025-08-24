He was reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism of the Union government's decision to allow the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup against the backdrop of the terror attack in Pahalgam

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hit out at the Opposition leaders raising "non-issues" like an India-Pakistan cricket match, instead of talking about matters such as crop losses due to heavy rains or traffic congestion, reported news agency PTI.

"A section of people feel that India should not have any ties with our rivals like Pakistan which is responsible for terrorist activities in our nation. There is another group which watches these matches enthusiastically. As far as the Opposition is concerned, it needs to raise some important issues," Pawar said on Saturday, reported PTI.

"Today there are some vital issues like heavy rainfall, crop damage and traffic congestion. However, members from the Opposition chose to speak on non-issues such as the India-Pakistan match," he added, reported PTI.

Pawar also said there was no substance in the Opposition's allegations of vote theft.

"Some people shared the data with the Opposition and later admitted that it was wrong information. The Opposition is trying to set a fake narrative but it will not succeed," he said, reported PTI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing jibe at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stating that the board's "greed for money", which stems from competing in the fixture against Pakistan in next month's Asia Cup, "stands above" the sacrifice of the nation's Armed Forces.

The outrage over India facing their arch-rival in the tournament results from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the name of religion.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. In the aftermath of India's response, the strained relationship between the two neighbouring nations further slumped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stirring speech on the 79th Independence Day and declared that if the "enemy" dares to commit any misadventures, the Indian Armed Forces will give a befitting reply.

While invoking PM Modi's remark about 'blood and water won't flow together, Thackeray took a direct dig at the BCCI for not taking a stand against playing against Pakistan, classifying India being bound to play against their arch-nemesis due to the tournament's rules as a "joke".

"It'll be a real shame if the @BCCI thinks it's above what the PM said from Red Fort today. After so many efforts of the Union Government and our country to tell the world that Pak is behind the Pahalgham attacks, the greed for money of the BCCI stands above the sacrifice of the Armed Forces, the Nation and even the PM saying blood and water cannot flow together. With all the might that BCCI has in the ICC, it's a joke to say we are bound by the Asia Cup Rules," Thackeray wrote on X.

(With inputs from PTI)