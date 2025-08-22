The government recently declared the 10-day Ganesh festival, beginning on August 27, as an “official state festival.” To review the preparations, Pawar chaired a meeting with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the district collectorate, and the police department

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced that the state government is making elaborate preparations to celebrate the upcoming Ganesh festival on a grand scale this year.

The government recently declared the 10-day Ganesh festival, beginning on August 27, as an “official state festival,” reported news agency PTI.

To review the preparations, Pawar chaired a meeting with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the district collectorate, and the police department.

"This year, the state government has decided to celebrate the Ganeshotsav as a state festival. It is always celebrated with great fanfare, but to make it grander, the state machinery will work during the festival," he said, reported news agency PTI.

A decision has been made that the Metro train in Pune city will operate (for 20 hours) between 6 am and 2 am the next day during the festival, and it will run round the clock on the last day of immersion, he said.

According to Pawar, office-bearers of some Ganesh mandals here met him. They sought permission for starting the procession to immerse the idols at 7 am, before the procession of five 'manache' (revered) Ganapti.

There are five Manache Ganpati in Pune: Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Tulsibaug Ganpati, and Kesari Wada Ganpati.

"Usually, the immersion procession of Manache Ganpati starts at 10 am. I told the officials to ensure that the manache Ganapati can start the procession around 9 am. Since it is a state festival now, we need to cooperate and celebrate the festival without allowing any disputes," he said, reported news agency PTI.

BEST announces special arrangements as Mumbai gears up for Ganesh festival 2025

Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh festival 2025, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced detailed special arrangements for temporary electricity supply, street lighting, and bus transport services to assist Ganesh devotees across the city during the festival.

According to an official statement, BEST’s electricity department is working in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide temporary electricity and lights along procession routes and at immersion sites. Based on applications submitted by Ganesh mandals, temporary electricity connections are being provided to support festival activities.

(With PTI inputs)