According to the Mumbai civic body, A level-1 (minor) fire was reported at Dattani Tower on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali (West) in Mumbai on Friday afternoon

The fire was confined to the 7th and 8th floors of the Ground + 12-storey residential building. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential high-rise in Borivali; no one injured, says officials

A fire broke out at a residential high-rise building in Borivali area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, civic officials said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the BMC, A level-1 (minor) fire was reported at Dattani Tower on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali (West) on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2:18 PM, and a quick update followed at 2:35 pm, officials said.

Following the information regarding the blaze, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation. It declared the blaze a level-1 fire at 2:23 pm.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture’s, household articles window A.C. unit, door, window etc. in an area about 1200 sq. feet in room no. 73 on the 7th of the Ground + 12-storey residential building. Thick smoke was seen coming from the affected floors, causing panic among residents," said officials.

No injuries have been reported. Fire brigade teams are at the spot and firefighting operations are ongoing.

Further details are awaited.