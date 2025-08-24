Breaking News
Level-2 fire breaks out in Goregaon high-rise, Mumbai Fire Brigade engages in dousing operation

Updated on: 24 August,2025 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

According to MFB, the fire was confined to closed rooms covering approximately 600 square feet on the 12th floor of the stilt plus 22-floor building. Smoke was reported to have accumulated on the upper floors, but no injuries have been reported in the incident so far

Level-2 fire breaks out in Goregaon high-rise, Mumbai Fire Brigade engages in dousing operation

The fire was reported at Vaishnav Height on Rani Sati Marg. PIC/SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of Vaishnav Height on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon East on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident, reported at 3.33 pm by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), was escalated to a Level-2 fire alert at 3.49 pm.



According to MFB, the fire was confined to closed rooms covering approximately 600 square feet on the 12th floor of the stilt plus 22-floor building. Smoke was reported to have accumulated on the upper floors, but no injuries have been reported in the incident so far.


Firefighting efforts were coordinated by a team comprising the Divisional Fire Officer (DFO), Additional DFO-2, Senior Station Officer-3, and Station Officer. Seven fire engines, a turntable ladder and hydraulic platform each, two aerial water tenders, four jet tenders, and one breathing apparatus van, along with a quick response vehicle have been deployed in the firefighting operations.

The response also included support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff, local police, public works department (PWD) personnel, 108 ambulance services, and Adani Electricity teams.

Officials confirmed that the fire remained contained to the affected rooms and that smoke ventilation and firefighting operations were underway on the upper floors to prevent further spread.

 

