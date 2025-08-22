Chairing a meeting of senior state and Central government officials at the MSRDC headquarters in Bandra, the cultural minister directed every department to organise cultural activities, increase public participation and ensure wide publicity through social media

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday said Ganeshotsav, now declared a state festival, will be celebrated on a wider scale this year with official participation from the government for the first time.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday said Ganeshotsav, now declared a state festival, will be celebrated on a wider scale this year with official participation from the government for the first time.

Chairing a meeting of senior state and Central government officials at the MSRDC headquarters in Bandra, Shelar directed every department to organise cultural activities, increase public participation and ensure wide publicity through social media.

The minister said Ganeshotsav, celebrated not just across Maharashtra but in 22 countries worldwide, should serve as a festival that unites all communities beyond religion, caste, and language.

The state will hold cultural competitions worth Rs 10 crore, while departments will stage plays, music and programmes around themes such as UNESCO-recognised forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Operation Sindoor, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi. A dedicated platform will also allow citizens worldwide to upload Ganeshotsav photos and videos, with live streaming of major mandals.

Shelar added that with public participation, digital outreach, international recognition and eco-friendly initiatives, Ganeshotsav will now emerge as a global cultural celebration.

Highlight power of Operation Sindoor during Ganeshotsav: Ashish Shelar tells organisers

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday appealed to Ganesh mandals to highlight the valour displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan.

The cultural affairs minister was chairing a review meeting at the Pune Collectorate after the government accorded "official state festival" status to the Ganesh festival, which begins on August 27.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, and several MLAs attended the meeting.

"During this year's Ganesh festival, Ganesh Mandals should raise awareness about the power India demonstrated to the world through Operation Sindoor and the importance of using indigenous products. They can consider putting up informative boards highlighting the achievements of freedom fighters," Shelar said.

He added that the mandals can also highlight the themes of the inclusion of 12 forts in the UNESCO World Heritage list and the environment.

"The official logo for the Ganesh festival should be illuminated on government buildings and heritage sites," the minister stated.

Shelar said district collectors can allow the use of loudspeakers until midnight for seven days during the Ganesh festival. The administration should discuss this with Ganesh Mandals and public representatives before making a final decision, he added.