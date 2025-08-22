Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said during the agitation organised by vehicle owners' associations carrying heavy goods in the state, there was a strong demand that the condition of providing an assistant (cleaner) with the driver should be relaxed, leading to this move

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification stating that no assistant (cleaner) will be required for heavy goods vehicles and objections from the general public have been invited till August 29. Transporters have welcomed the move, stating that it will help decrease the overall cost of transport operations.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said during the agitation organised by many vehicle owners' associations carrying heavy goods in the state, there was a strong demand that the condition of providing an assistant (cleaner) with the driver should be relaxed, leading to this move.

Sarnaik said that as vehicles are currently being manufactured with the help of modern technology, there is no need for an assistant (cleaner). The condition of providing an assistant to the driver is being relaxed to reduce that cost.

The Maharashtra government has issued a proposal to amend the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, accordingly and the draft rules have been published in exercise of the powers conferred on the government under Section 96 (2) (xxxii) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the government will take a final decision on it after August 29.

The Maharashtra government has invited objections and suggestions on the draft notification from the public. Citizens can send their feedback to the Transport Commissioner's Office on fifth floor, Fountain Telecom Building, No 2, MG Road, Fort in Mumbai. The government has said that only submissions received before the deadline will be considered.

Draft rules

It shall not be mandatory for a heavy goods vehicle to have an attendant, but this exemption shall apply only to such vehicles which are equipped with a driver assist system.

Such as system shall be equipped with a 360-degree camera to provide a live feed of all the blind spots and the rear, and a proximity alarm system which shall give audible and visual warnings.

This system shall provide adequate warning to the drivers coming from behind and other road users when the vehicle is in reverse, and shall give necessary warnings to the driver for safety.

Transporters have welcomed the decision

"For years, HMV and commercial vehicle operators across Maharashtra were subjected to daily fines of Rs 1500 and multiple challans due to the presence of cleaners in vehicles — a practice essential for long-haul transport operations. This led to widespread harassment and severe financial burden across the industry. The resolution of this issue is the result of consistent follow-ups, formal representations, and repeated meetings with key officials and departments," Bal Malkit Singh, advisor and former president, All India Motor Transport Congress.

“This is not just an administrative decision — it is a victory for every trucker, transporter, and stakeholder who stood united. Our persistent efforts and collective voice have brought justice. This resolution will not only save crores of rupees annually but will also eliminate unnecessary mental harassment of our hardworking drivers and operators. United we stand, and together we can overcome any challenge.”