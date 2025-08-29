The BJP claimed that due to the “inefficiency” of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, the reservation could not be upheld in court. The MVA government failed to appoint competent legal counsel, which led to the loss of the reservation, the party further alleged

Amid the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the governments of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde had granted reservation to the Maratha community, however, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, failed to retain it.

Amid the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the governments of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde had granted reservation to the Maratha community, however, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, failed to retain it.

In an address to the media, BJP's State Media Head Nawanath Ban also demanded that that the MVA, which is currently in opposition in Maharashtra, must clarify if the Maratha community should get separate quota or be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

“Devendra Fadnavis handled 54 peaceful marches with patience during the reservation protests, while Uddhav Thackeray did not face a single one,” said Ban, adding that the BJP government had allocated Rs 1,024 crore for the Sarathi Institute, while not a single rupee was allocated under the Thackeray government.

The institute was founded for the social, economic, and educational development of the Maratha and Kunbi communities in Maharashtra.

“All key decisions in the interest of the Maratha community were taken under the Fadnavis government, while Sanjay Raut only makes empty statements and has done nothing beyond talk,” Ban asserted.

He also stated that between 2014 and 2019, when Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, the Maratha community was granted 14 per cent reservation.

However, owing to the “inefficiency” of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, the reservation could not be upheld in court, he claimed, adding that the MVA government failed to appoint competent legal counsel, which led to the loss of the reservation.

After the Mahayuti government came to power, and Shinde became the Chief Minister, the Maratha community was granted 10 per cent reservation, stated Ban, while strongly responding to statements made by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on the issue of Maratha reservation.

Criticising Raut, Ban said, “Instead of just making loud statements about the marches, Uddhav Thackeray and Raut must clarify their position. Should the Maratha community get a separate 10 per cent reservation or be accommodated under the OBC category? The Congress, NCP, and the entire MVA must come clean on this issue.”

Ban also claimed that the BJP government had implemented the highest number of welfare schemes for the Maratha community.

He said that over one lakh youth received employment through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, Rs 8,320 crore in loans were distributed, and 3.8 lakh students received educational assistance worth Rs 1,293 crore.

“Hostels, fee concessions, scholarships, assistance for MPSC-UPSC preparations—all of this was done during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure,” said Ban.

He also highlighted that Rs 1,024 crore was allocated for the Sarathi institute by the Fadnavis government, while not a single rupee was provided during Uddhav Thackeray’s rule.

“Our government helped establish centres in Pune, Kharghar, Kolhapur, Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Latur, and Nagpur with crores in funding,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Ban said, “Sanjay Raut is only adding fuel to the fire. But the Maratha community is protesting peacefully and with restraint. It is our government that will fulfil their demands. Others should stop grandstanding and clearly state their position.”