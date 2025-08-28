Breaking News
CM Devendra Fadnavis should hold dialogue with Jarange and address Maratha quota issue with patience: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 28 August,2025 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jarange, who has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, on Wednesday set out for Mumbai from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district

CM Devendra Fadnavis should hold dialogue with Jarange and address Maratha quota issue with patience: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should hold a dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and address the reservation issue with patience, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the government had held talks with Jarange before the Lok Sabha polls.



Jarange, who has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, on Wednesday set out for Mumbai from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. The 43-year-old activist has resolved to launch his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan in the state capital from August 29.


He reached Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil of adjoining Pune district along with hundreds of supporters on Thursday morning.

Raut said, "The CM should hold a dialogue with Manoj Jarange because this is not a simple protest. If Marathi manoos (individual) is coming to Mumbai in lakhs, then you have to hold a straight dialogue with him," reported PTI.

"The Mahayuti government and Devendra Fadnavis should address this issue patiently, and stay true to his word," he said, reported PTI.

Marathi manoos has the right over Mumbai and he should not be stopped from coming to the state capital, which has been the Sena (UBT)'s clear stand, he said.

If people can stage agitations for pigeons and the government permits them, then Marathi manoos, too, has the right to protest for their demands, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"It is necessary that the CM holds a dialogue with the protesters. The government also needs to take care of law and order during the Ganesh festival," he added, reported PTI.

The Sena (UBT) leader said Maharashtra is perceived as a state where there are fissures between castes and sub-castes.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Raut said Jarange will place his demands before this government only and not before US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said this is the "right opportunity" for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to win over the hearts of Maratha community members by accepting their demand for reservation.

Jarange made the comments after reaching Pune, ahead of the launch of his fresh round of agitation in Mumbai on Friday for the Maratha quota.

He also claimed that by giving permission to hold the protest for just one day in Mumbai, the government was "insulting" him and the Maratha community.

(With inputs from PTI)

