Maharashtra govt sends ministerial delegation to meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Shivneri

Updated on: 27 August,2025 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jarange, who had set out for Mumbai in the morning, remained resolute in his plans to launch his agitation for Maratha reservation from Friday in the state capital. Speaking to reporters, the activist confirmed that he had received a phone call from Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. File Pic

The Maharashtra government, in a bid to engage with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, has sent a ministerial delegation to meet him at Shivneri, reported news agency PTI. Jarange, who had set out for Mumbai in the morning, remained resolute in his plans to launch his agitation for Maratha reservation from Friday in the state capital.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange confirmed that he had received a phone call from Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, head of the cabinet sub-committee, informing him of the government’s team visiting Shivneri in Pune district for talks.



"The delegation sent by Vikhe Patil will be coming to Shivneri. The government has shown willingness to hold discussions, but our stand on the Mumbai agitation remains unchanged," Jarange said.


Meanwhile, Vikhe Patil stated that the cabinet sub-committee, which held its first meeting on Monday, had deliberated on Jarange's demands related to extending reservation benefits to the close relatives of the Maratha community, PTI reported. He also added that the Shinde committee, set up for the Maratha quota, has been granted a six-month extension, a demand Jarange had made earlier.

"The sub-committee accepted this demand in its very first meeting," Vikhe Patil said.

Jarange has been advocating for all the Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis – an agrarian caste that falls under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category – thereby making them eligible for government job reservations and educational benefits.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the ruling coalition, had requested Jarange to reconsider the timing of his proposed strike, given the onset of Ganeshotsav on Wednesday.

However, the activist remained firm, announcing that he would begin a fresh, indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Friday.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at his village, Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, Jarange reiterated that his supporters would protest peacefully, ensuring no inconvenience during the ongoing Ganesh festival, reported PTI.

"There will be attempts to provoke us, but we will continue our agitation peacefully at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. No matter how long it takes this time, we will ensure reservation for the Maratha community," he stated before leaving his village early Wednesday morning.

Jarange also assured that his supporters would take every measure to ensure the protest would not cause any disturbance during the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

(With PTI inputs)

