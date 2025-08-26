Breaking News
Hope nothing is done to disturb Ganesh festival: Fadnavis on Jarange's quota protest call

Updated on: 26 August,2025 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Maratha leader has said the march to Mumbai will commence on Wednesday, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, if the government fails to accept the quota demand. He also said he will sit on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed hope that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange will not do anything to disturb the Ganesh festival celebrations in Mumbai.

Jarange has given the Maharashtra government an ultimatum till Tuesday (August 26) to grant a 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) grouping, or face the wrath of protesters, news agency PTI reported. 



The Maratha leader said the march to Mumbai will commence on Wednesday, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, if the government fails to accept the quota demand. He also said he will sit on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday.


"Those who call themselves as true followers of (Maratha king) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will not do anything to disturb Ganesh Chaturthi, which is the biggest festival of Hindus," Fadnavis told reporters on Monday evening, according to PTI. 

The CM further said everyone has the right to protest and highlight their demands in a democratic way.

"Everyone knows that we have worked for the uplift of the Maratha community unity and given 10 per cent quota. We created 1.5 lakh businesspersons from the community," he added.

The state government last year announced 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community under a separate category.

Jarange has been leading the campaign demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, thereby making them eligible for reservation in education and government jobs.

On Jarange's allegation that he [Fadnavis] did not allow Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to work for Marathas, the CM said, "Shinde didn't say this, no matter who tries to create differences amongst us. We are together and working fine." 

Asked about Jarange criticising him, Fadnavis said a true follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will never use low-level language and not speak against women.

"I have the blessings of my mother, our Goddesses and the people of Maharashtra," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Jarange of making foul remarks against the mother of Fadnavis, a charge denied by the activist.

Deputy CM Shinde on Monday urged the activist to rethink the timing of his protest after he threatened to lead a march to Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

Shinde said everyone has the right to protest, but other people should not be inconvenienced. 

(With PTI inputs)

