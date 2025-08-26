Deputy CM urges him to reconsider decision, considering festive season; activist says festivals come every year

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has warned that he, along with community members, would start marching to Mumbai on August 27 as part of his “final agitation” if the Maharashtra government fails to meet his demand for reservation.

Jarange plans to start from Antarwali Sarati, a village in Ambad taluka in Jalna district of the Marathwada region, on August 27 and reach Mumbai two days later. His entry into the city, in the midst of Ganeshotsav, is likely to cause heavy traffic jams and bring crowds, potentially disrupting daily life, especially in the vicinity of Azad Maidan, where the quota activists will be sitting on an indefinite strike until their demands are met.

Aware that he could face wrath from Mumbai citizens for causing inconvenience to the city and its people, Jarange, while speaking to the media on Monday, stated that the community had informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the agitation in Mumbai four months ago, if the government failed to meet their demands. “I personally called Fadnavis and requested him to visit Antarwali to hear us out.

But there has been no response. Still, the government has two days to act. We have no intention to hit the streets of Mumbai. But, if the government fails to act, we have no choice but to come to the city and intensify our agitation,” Jarange stated. Worried about the inconvenience caused to people during the festival season, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too has asked Jarange to reconsider his decision. “This is festival time, and protests will cause inconvenience and security issues, too. Those who have given a call for protest should reconsider it,” Shinde added.

Jarange has appealed to all community members to take a break for a few days from their businesses, farming activities and jobs for the cause of Marathas. “I am aware that it is festival time. Festivals come every year. But, this is time to join hands and show unity for the cause of Marathas. I urge everyone in the community to join the agitation,” the activists stated.

According to Maratha activists, they expect over 15,000 vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, tractors and tempos, to accompany the protesters. “Everyone joining the protest has to be disciplined and ensure no untoward incident [violence] happens. Everyone will be working as a volunteer and taking care of themself and others around them. We will come peacefully, protest peacefully and return peacefully after obtaining reservation,” Jarange added. The community had urged political leaders across party lines to support their demand for reservation and actively join the protest.

BJP’s allegation

Meanwhile, BJP leaders slammed Jarange for using inappropriate words when talking about Fadnavis’s mother. “BJP and 96 Kuli Maratha community members [a Maratha sub-group] are capable of giving a befitting reply to Jarange,” Nitesh Rane, a BJP minister, said. However, Jarange claimed that he had not uttered any bad language. “I have not mentioned any such word. But, if I have, in that case I am willing to take back my words,” Jarange stated.

Jarange is demanding reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, along with government jobs and financial assistance for family members of those who have lost their kin during the protest, and withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters.