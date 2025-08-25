Fadnavis said during the Maharashtra assembly polls last year, the party recorded a significant victory and asserted its dominance in Mumbai under the leadership of (outgoing) city unit chief Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis on Monday said that three-term MLA Ameet Satam has been chosen as the new president of the Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit.

The development comes ahead of polls to the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), likely to be held later this year.

Fadnavis expressed hope that under Satam's leadership, the BJP will reclaim power in the BMC.

Satam, 49, has been representing Andheri West assembly constituency in Mumbai for three consecutive terms.

Talking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Fadnavis said during the Maharashtra assembly polls last year, the party recorded a significant victory and asserted its dominance in Mumbai under the leadership of (outgoing) city unit chief Ashish Shelar.

"With Shelar having taken on ministerial responsibilities in the cabinet, it was necessary to appoint a new president for the Mumbai unit. Following discussions at the state-level led by (Maharashtra BJP) president Ravindra Chavan and senior leaders, Ameet Satam has been chosen for the post," he said.

The CM said Satam has been with the BJP for a long time and served in several important roles over the years.

"He is recognised as both a learned and assertive legislator. Satam is familiar with the pressing issues of Mumbai and has demonstrated the knack required to tackle them," the senior BJP leader said.

"I am confident that under his leadership, the BJP will maintain its winning momentum in the upcoming civic elections, and I believe we will reclaim power in the BMC," Fadnavis said.

The CM further said that with the backing of senior leaders from Mumbai and the state, he expects the BJP to set new records in the city civic body polls.

Taking to social, the Maharashtra CM congratulated Ameet Satam and wished him the best for his future endeavours. "Congratulations to my colleague MLA Ameet Satam for being appointed as the BJP Mumbai President. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours!," Fadanavis said in a post on X.

🪷Congratulations to my colleague MLA Ameet Satam for being appointed as the BJP Mumbai President. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours!

🪷माझे सहकारी आमदार अमित साटम यांची भाजपा मुंबईच्या अध्यक्षपदी निवड झाल्याबद्दल त्यांचे मन:पूर्वक अभिनंदन. पुढील वाटचालीसाठी… pic.twitter.com/92G0riCwlJ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 25, 2025

Amit Satam's appointment comes after the reunion of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray.



On August 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will fight the BMC elections together.