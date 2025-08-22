He underlined that the government is committed to the social, economic, and overall empowerment of women, adding that discussions during the 'Shakti Samvad' will pave the way for strategic decisions on women’s security and empowerment

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday emphasised that achieving the vision of Viksit Maharashtra 2047 will only be possible with greater participation of women in the state’s development process. He was speaking at the two-day 'Shakti Samvad' programme, jointly organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, at Hotel Trident in Mumbai.

Fadnavis underlined that the government is committed to the social, economic, and overall empowerment of women, adding that discussions during Shakti Samvad will pave the way for strategic decisions on women’s security and empowerment. “Gender equality is key to building a developed economy. From ‘Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao’ to ‘Lakhpati Didi’, several schemes are transforming lives. The state is determined to make one crore women economically independent,” he said.

The CM also noted that the Maharashtra Government is already offering free education for girls from ‘KG to PG’ and has launched initiatives such as the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which provides a monthly support of Rs 1,500 to 2.5 crore women, boosting small businesses and credit societies. CM Fadnavis also flagged challenges such as cybercrimes, including deepfakes, and stressed the need for collective efforts to support victims and instil gender sensitivity from an early age.

The event was attended by Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chairperson, Dr Neelam Gorhe, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, and several legislators and officials.

Rahatkar highlighted the need for effective POSH committees in every workplace in Maharashtra, while Tatkare outlined ongoing schemes such as Mission E-Suraksha, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, and helpline 155209 to ensure women’s safety. Chakankar reiterated that the state is working to eliminate human trafficking and strengthen measures against crimes targeting women.

Mumbai civic body-supported women’s groups to deliver modaks at doorstep this Ganeshotsav

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a ‘Modak Mahotsav 2025’ in collaboration with women’s self-help groups it has financially supported.

Under the initiative, citizens can pre-book modaks on https://shgeshop.com between August 21 and 25. The ordered sweets will then be delivered across the city on August 27, the first day of Ganeshotsav. Both steamed (ukadiche) and fried varieties will be available.

The civic body said the initiative not only meets the festive demand but also strengthens the livelihood of women from economically weaker backgrounds. The move follows the success of a Puranpoli Mahotsav organised by the groups during Gudi Padwa earlier this year.