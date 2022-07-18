Man accused of killing minor girl in West Bengal five years ago held in Mumbai

Acting on a tip off, the police nabbed him from a garment factory in Malwani where he was working for the past couple of months, an official said.

A man accused of killing a minor girl was arrested from Malwani area in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday, according to the PTI. The accused who fled West Bengal after allegedly killing a minor girl five years ago was held from a garment unit in Malwani, Mumbai, the official said.

Khokan Razzak Mondal had allegedly killed the 8-year-old girl in Kaliganj area of West Bengal and had been on the run since, he said.

"Acting on a tip off, we nabbed him from a garment factory in Malwani where he was working for the past couple of months. The arrest was carried out in coordination with WB police, a team of which was in Mumbai for the past couple of days," he said.

(with PTI inputs)