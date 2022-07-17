Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2022 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Man surrenders after killing his wife following an argument; cops arrest teen who stabbed 21-year-old to death

Representative Image


Two murders were reported in the Malwani area in the past 12 hours, with the arrest of a 55-year-old who killed his wife, and a 17-year-old, who stabbed a 21-year-old with a knife. According to police sources, the first incident occurred on Friday night near MHB Colony in Malwani. The accused, identified as Gyandev Balade, brutally killed his 48-year-old wife after she allegedly didn’t allow him to come close to her, while they were lying in bed. The incident led to a heated argument, with Balade picking up stone grinder kept nearby and smashing her head with it. She died on the spot. After the murder, Balade surrendered himself before the Malwani Police.

Further investigations revealed that Balade used to work as a security guard. He has been booked and arrested for murder and will be produced before the court on Sunday, an officer added. In another incident, a 17-year-old boy attacked and killed a 21-year-old with a knife near Moiniya Masjid public toilet in the Ambujwadi area on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Tausif Raza.




Raza was rushed to the nearby government hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The Malwani Police rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, and also recovered the knife from the spot.

Raza used to sell clothes on the road and had frequent quarrels with the accused. On Saturday, Raza teased him about his sister. An eyewitness told the police that an argument ensued, during which a friend of the accused handed him a knife. He then attacked him with it. 

Locals alleged that Kamal Khan, the father of the accused, is involved in the land mafia. “The accused has got into many fights in the past, but managed to evade arrests,” a source said. “We have registered a case of murder. Investigations are on,” added a police officer.

