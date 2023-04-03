Breaking News
Man arrested for raping two minor girls in Nagpur

Updated on: 03 April,2023 10:10 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

According to the police, the mother of one of the seven-year-old victims lodged a complaint that the man, who stays near her house, called her daughter around 9 pm on Sunday

Man arrested for raping two minor girls in Nagpur

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Police on Monday said they have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping two minor girls in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.


The accused has been arrested.



According to the police, the mother of one of the seven-year-old victims lodged a complaint that the man, who stays near her house, called her daughter around 9 pm on Sunday.


The accused then took her daughter and the latter's friend inside an e-rickshaw parked nearby and sexually assaulted the two minor girls, they said.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. 

