Maha: Six-year-old dies after falling into cauldron of hot oil at father's eatery

The incident took place at Lakhamapur village in Satana taluka on March 30 and the child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, an official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A six-year-old girl died after she fell into a big cauldron of hot oil at her father's eatery in a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Lakhamapur village in Satana taluka on March 30 and the child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, an official said.

Vaishnavi Samadhan Pawar was playing when she lost her balance and fell into the vessel filled with hot oil, he said.

Also read: Largest ever contingent of Indian women to undertake Haj pilgrimage without a male member this year

The girl's father took her out and rushed her to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to Nashik city for treatment, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.