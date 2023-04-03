Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Six year old dies after falling into cauldron of hot oil at fathers eatery

Maha: Six-year-old dies after falling into cauldron of hot oil at father's eatery

Updated on: 03 April,2023 08:01 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at Lakhamapur village in Satana taluka on March 30 and the child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, an official said

Maha: Six-year-old dies after falling into cauldron of hot oil at father's eatery

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A six-year-old girl died after she fell into a big cauldron of hot oil at her father's eatery in a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.


The incident took place at Lakhamapur village in Satana taluka on March 30 and the child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, an official said.



Vaishnavi Samadhan Pawar was playing when she lost her balance and fell into the vessel filled with hot oil, he said.


Also read: Largest ever contingent of Indian women to undertake Haj pilgrimage without a male member this year

The girl's father took her out and rushed her to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to Nashik city for treatment, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra nashik news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK