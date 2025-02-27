Gold was detected in rectum of accused woman when X Ray was conducted; 3 packets found in rectum of husband; Officials said that the AIU intercepted a Gujarat-based couple who had arrived from Bangkok from the green channel during the check

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Tuesday arrested a man with gold dust worth Rs 1.25 crore from the Mumbai international airport.

Officials said that the AIU intercepted a Gujarat-based couple who had arrived from Bangkok from the green channel during the check. The man, identified as Mohammed Wasif Tahirali Shaikh and his wife were found in possession of six packets of gold dust worth Rs 1.25 crore.

“We found them to be suspicious and during the personal search, the couple had concealed gold worth Rs 1.25. The wife confessed that she had nothing to do with the crime and that she was doing this on the instructions of her husband,” said a customs official.

According to officials, while Shaikh had concealed three packets in his rectum, his wife was found in possession of three packets. Upon interrogation, Shaikh, 26, confessed that he alone was involved and that his wife had been working on his instructions. “He said someone named Ali was going to pay them Rs 40,000 as commission for smuggling,” said an official. Shaikh was arrested and later produced before the Esplanade court.

Police said that Shaikh has been booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act and the Esplanade court has sent him to 14 days in judicial custody. His lawyer Vijay Advani said that Shaikh was falsely implicated in the crime. “He has been falsely implicated and the police should also arrest the one who was allegedly going to give commission.”