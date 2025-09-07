The police said that investigations revealed that the accused and the victim knew each other. The accused’s sister was allegedly in a relationship with the victim, who had been avoiding marriage

Police investigations revealed that the deceased was first in a relationship with the accused’s mother and later with his sister. When the sister came to know about his past involvement with her mother, she broke off the relationship. However, the deceased was pressuring her for marriage and repeatedly urged the accused to convince her.

In a shocking incident in Malwani, a 21-year-old youth brutally beat a 40-year-old man to death with a bamboo stick and later surrendered to the police .

Angered by the revelation that the deceased had relations with both his mother and sister, the accused called him to meet and fatally attacked him with a bamboo stick.

According to the police sources, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Solanki(40), a resident of Jogeshwari, who was a ward-boy working in a private multispecialty hospital located in Andheri West, and was in an affair and relationship with the accused’s sister, who has been identified as Ashish Shethy(21)

The accused resides in the Malvani Church area with his mother and elder sister. It has been alleged that Solanki was earlier in a relationship with the accused's mother, and after falling in love with the accused's sister, she was unaware of the relationship between her mother and Solanki.

“When she came to know about she took breakup, and made a distance from Solanki and stopped talking. The accused was aware of Solanki’s affair with his sister. The deceased had asked the accused to convince his sister to speak to him. However, when the sister revealed that the accused had earlier exploited their mother and was now trying to ruin her life as well, the accused became furious.

"He called Solanki to meet him near the T-junction on Marve Road on Friday night, under the pretext of having a conversation. On the excuse of offering him alcohol, he lured Solanki to the roadside bushes, where he allegedly made him drink and then beat him to death with bamboo sticks. On Saturday morning, the accused walked into the Malvani police station and surrendered, said an officer from the Malvani police station.

The Malvani police, including senior officials, reached the crime scene. The deceased in an unconscious condition, was lying on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following a panchnama, the body was sent to Bhagwati Hospital for post-mortem.

ACP Padvi confirmed to Mid-day that a case under relevant sections of murder has been registered and the accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway.