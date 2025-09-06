Family members attacked inside home with sticks, bats, and stones during dispute over property ownership; police arrest three, launch manhunt for 15-20 accused

According to the police, the complainant, Deepak Ramlakhan Yadav, 33, a resident of Shiv Seva Society, alleged that on September 4, around 1.30 pm, a group of assailants forcibly entered his house, claimed ownership of the property, and assaulted him and his family members with wooden sticks, bamboo, stumps, bats, and stones.

The Kandivli police have registered a case of attempted murder after a violent attack in Sanjay Nagar, Laljipada, Kandivli West, on Thursday afternoon, in which multiple members of a family were injured. The police arrested three accused; 15 to 20 people involved in the crime are at large.

During the assault, accused Ramayan Chauhan allegedly struck Deepak on the head with a wooden stick. The complainant and nine others, including his father, brother, and relatives, sustained injuries and were admitted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

With the help of the detection and gangster squad, under the guidance of DCP Sandeep Jadhav, Zone XI, officials from Kandivli police arrested three accused. They were identified as Sanjay Rajdev Chauhan, 38, resident of Lal Tiwari Marg, Sanjay Nagar, Kamlesh Rajdev Chauhan, 30, resident of Sai Lochan Society, Charkop; and Avdesh Dudhnath Chauhan, 25, resident of Navjivan Society, Sanjay Nagar. Amarnath Chauhan alias Tufani (resident of Lal Tiwari Marg, Sanjay Nagar), Chandbhushan Chauhan (resident of Lal Tiwari Marg, Sanjay Nagar), and 15-20 other unidentified individuals who were part of the crime are at large.

Kandivali police clarified that the recent clash in the area was a result of a property dispute and not related to any community, caste, religion, or politics. According to investigators, four Yadav brothers jointly owned a property, and one of them sold his share to a person from the Chauhan community. A court case regarding possession and disposition of the property is currently underway.

On Thursday afternoon, a fight broke out between two groups over possession of the disputed land, leaving several people injured. Police confirmed that a cross case has been registered. “Some people were seriously injured in the incident. Yesterday, their condition was critical, but doctors today informed us that all are now out of danger.

Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including attempt to murder, rioting, and unlawful assembly, and arrested three individuals on one side. Others are currently being traced. Injured persons from the other side are also undergoing treatment, and their statements have been recorded,” an officer said.

Senior Inspector Karan Sonkavade of Kandivli police station told mid-day that three people have been arrested so far. “Accused from both sides are being identified from CCTV footage and videos recovered from the crime scene. No one will be spared,” he said.