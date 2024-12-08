A 48-year-old man was booked for attempting to deposit fake Rs 500 notes at a cooperative bank in Thane. The bank flagged the counterfeit notes, leading to an investigation.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Man booked for attempting to deposit counterfeit currency at Thane bank x 00:00

A 48-year-old man has been booked for attempting to deposit counterfeit currency at a cooperative bank in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on December 3 when the man, identified as a resident of Khadavli, visited the bank to deposit Rs 45,000 in Rs 500 denomination notes. However, upon verification, it was discovered that 45 of the notes were fake.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a police official, the man arrived at the bank to deposit the money but raised suspicion when the notes were found to be counterfeit. The bank immediately alerted the authorities, and a case was registered under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the use of counterfeit coins, government stamps, and currency notes, along with other relevant provisions.

The police have confirmed that no arrest has been made yet, but investigations are underway to trace the origin of the counterfeit notes and determine whether the accused was part of a larger network. As per PTI, the accused is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to uncover more details about how the fake currency came into his possession.

The case highlights the continuing issue of counterfeit currency in circulation and the efforts being made by authorities to tackle it. With the rise of technology and sophisticated techniques to print fake notes, incidents like these serve as a reminder of the need for vigilance in financial transactions. The police are also looking into whether the accused had any previous involvement in such activities.

PTI reports that the police are taking the matter seriously and are expected to take further action once the investigation progresses. While no arrests have been made as of yet, officials have assured the public that they are committed to investigating the case thoroughly and ensuring that those responsible for circulating counterfeit currency are brought to justice.

In the meantime, the public has been urged to remain cautious when handling currency and report any suspicious notes to the authorities. The authorities continue to emphasise the importance of public awareness and vigilance in preventing financial crimes such as this.

(With inputs from PTI)