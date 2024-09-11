The police have registered a case of cheating against a man and his firm for allegedly duping nine home buyers of more than Rs 85 lakh at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, an officer said on Tuesday

The case was filed against Bajrang Tukaram Patil and his company, SB Enterprises, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Koparkhairane police station on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

"The complaint alleges that between 2019 and January this year, Patil deceived nine home buyers of Rs 85.23 lakh. The victims had paid the money to Patil for buying the houses. Despite promises and follow-up, none of them, however, received their houses nor did they get any response from the accused," the officer said.

One of the victims then lodged a complaint on Monday, following which the police launched a probe.

