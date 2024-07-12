Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane cops arrest three for killing a 30 year old woman

Thane cops arrest three for killing a 30-year-old woman

Updated on: 12 July,2024 11:00 AM IST  |  Thane
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Thane Police sources said three accused, who are purportedly sadhus (ascetics) of a temple, killed the 30-year-old woman and threw her dead body away.

Thane cops arrest three for killing a 30-year-old woman

Representative image

Listen to this article
Thane cops arrest three for killing a 30-year-old woman
x
00:00

Shil-Daighar police in Thane arrested three persons for sexually assaulting and killing a 30-year-old woman. Police sources said the three accused, who are purportedly sadhus (ascetics) of a temple in the area, killed the 30-year-old woman and threw her dead body in the hilly area near the temple to ensure her body would not be discovered. 


The deceased, identified as Akshata Mhatre, a Belapur resident, had left her home after a fight with her husband. When she did not return, her husband set out to look for her and first went to her parents' home in Koparkhairane. When he could not trace her, on June 6, he filed a missing person's complaint. 


A few days later, a doctor who was visiting the Ghol Ganapati temple near Kalyan shilphata found her body and alerted the cops. Further probe revealed that Mhatre had gone to the temple alone on June 6 when the sadhus found her.


We suspect the three ascetics tried to sexually assault her but she resisted and thus they killed her, said a police official and added that the incident happened when the head ascetic was on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya and had left the temple in the care of the three accused. 

Mhatre was one of the frequent visitors of the temple, however, seeing her alone, the accused might have tried to make a move, the official suggested. 

The police found CCTV footage of Mhatre entering the temple but not of her leaving which led them to suspect that one of the residents might have killed her.

"After gathering technical details and evidence from the spot, we arrested the sadhus, aged 62, 54, and 28. They were presented before a court, where they were remanded to police custody until July 16. The police suspect that Mhatre was killed after she retaliated against her attackers when they tried to abuse her," said a police officer. 

The police plan to interrogate suspects further during their custody to gain clarity over the motive of the murder and to ascertain whether there were any other accessories to the murder.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime belapur mumbai crime news mumbai police sexual crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK