Maharashtra: 18-year-old ends life after father denies iPhone in Navi Mumbai

After his father denied him for an iphone that costed Rs 1.5 lakh, he allegedly hanged himself.

A youngster allegedly committed suicide in Navi Mumbai after his father did not buy him an expensive iPhone, the police said, according to the PTI.

The deceased identified as Sanjay Verma (18), a resident of Kamothe area, allegedly ended his life at his house late Monday night, said a police official.

The youngster wanted an iPhone costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. When his father bought him a low-cost phone, he got depressed.

Around 11.30 pm on July 8, Sanjay allegedly hanged himself, reported PTI.

Woman killed in Thane

Meanwhile, in another incident, a case of murder was registered in Thane after a 26-year-old woman was found to have died due to stabbing injuries, reported PTI citing the police on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka Gokul Tayde, a divorcee who lived alone in Thane's Wagle Estate area. As per the report Tayde died at home sometime between July 3 and July 7. Initially no foul play was suspected, said an official of Srinagar police station in Thane.

However, after her father, a resident of Jalgaon, expressed suspicion that she had died an unnatural death, an autopsy was conducted. It was found that she had been stabbed in the chest and neck, reported PTI.

A case of murder was registered on Monday under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown accused and further probe was on.

Father-son duo die by suicide on railway tracks

A 33-year-old man and his father died by suicide by lying in front of an approaching local train near Bhayandar station, reported PTI citing the police on Tuesday. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 AM on Monday after a local train left Bhayandar station in Palghar district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The deceased have been identified as as Jay Mehta and his father Harish Mehta (60), both residents of Vasai.

As per the PTI report, CCTV footage shows the duo holding hands and lying on the tracks after seeing the approaching train.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. An investigation has been launched and is currently underway.

(With inputs from PTI)