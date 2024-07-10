Case against Thane housing society's cleaner for killing two puppies

The two-month-old canines were pooping in the society located in Mumbra area and dirtying the premises

An official said police have registered an FIR against a Thane housing society's cleaner for allegedly killing two puppies and dumping the carcasses in a drain in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The two-month-old canines were pooping in the society located in Mumbra area and dirtying the premises, he said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

On July 4, the Thane housing society's cleaner allegedly killed them and threw the carcasses in a drain located nearby, the official from Mumbra police station said without elaborating, reported PTI.

A foul smell later started emanating from the drain and when it was checked on Monday, the carcasses were found in it, he said.

Following a complaint by a member of the housing society, a case was registered on Monday against the Thane housing society's cleaner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he added, reported PTI.

Earlier in February this year, a dog died after it bit an explosive device, which was probably meant for hunting, thrown in the open in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported PTI.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Shahapur, the official said, reported PTI.

The watchman of the farmhouse, Balu Damu Mahalunge (50), told the police a dog that stayed on the premises returned from outside carrying some object in its mouth, reported PTI.

The dog bit the object which exploded and killed the animal, he said. The watchman also told the police that another dog that lives at the farmhouse was injured earlier after biting into something that it had brought in from outside, the official said, reported PTI.

It is suspected that the explosive devices were left in the open, possibly intended for hunting wild animals.

The Shahapur police on Thursday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle or an animal) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in January this year had said that it has vaccinated approximately 35,000 to 40,000 stray dogs since September as part of a large-scale initiative. Civic officials aim to vaccinate about one lakh strays over the next few months.

(With inputs from PTI)