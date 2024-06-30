Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites

Activists demand effective sterilisation measures to address issue

A woman is seen feeding a group of street dogs at Goregaon East. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

Data from the Deonar Abattoir office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reveals a significant increase in reported dog bite cases in the city from 2020 to 2023. The information highlights serious concerns for public safety and animal welfare and underscores the need for immediate action to address the growing issue of dog bites in the city, activists say.

The data obtained through an RTI query filed with the BMC Veterinary Health Department at Deonar Abattoir, social activist Jeetendra Ghadge revealed that dog bites reported at the four licencing establishments, rising from 610 in 2020 to 1,141 in 2022, with a slight dip to 1,123 in 2023. Notably, stray dogs account for all incidents. According to Ghadge of the Young Whistleblowers Foundation, the information indicates a worrying trend with implications for public safety and animal welfare.

“3,508 dog bites were reported during this period, with a solitary incident involving a pet dog, leaving the remaining cases attributed to stray dogs. This spike in incidents highlights the pressing need for effective measures to address the burgeoning issue of stray dog population and associated risks to public health,” Ghadge said.

Criticising the BMC’s efforts to execute sterilisation programmes, Ghadge said, “The rising number of dog bite incidents, from 610 in 2020 to 1,123 in 2023, calls for an urgency of implementing robust sterilisation measures to curb the growth of the stray dog population. However, concerns have been raised regarding the BMC’s failure to prioritise and effectively execute sterilisation programmes.”

Neal Shah, a Charni Road resident, highlighted BMC’s inadequate focus on sterilisation efforts, “I have been feeding dogs for the past decade and currently feed at least 80 to 100 dogs daily. I started with five to ten dogs, but the number gradually increased. Whenever I notice a rise in the number of stray dogs, I report it to animal NGOs and the BMC, which helps get them sterilised. However, dog bites increase when animals are hungry or unsterilised, and this needs urgent attention from the civic body.”

The number of dog licences issued has increased from 2,581 in 2020 to 6,605 in 2022, indicating a rise in pet ownership. The total number of dog licences issued by the BMC between January 1, 2020, and March 2024 is 20,721.

Ghadge added: “The BMC should not only address stray dog populations but also establish a dedicated portal for reporting complaints related to cruelty towards stray dogs and also towards pet dogs by their owners. We come across instances where pet owners neglect their responsibilities as outlined by the guidelines set forth by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The BMC should enforce rules and also spread awareness in Housing Societies.” Kalim Pasha Pathan, general manager of Deonar Abattoir, did not respond to calls or messages.