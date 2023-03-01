Man held in Thane for stealing valuables to fund father's treatment

A case of house-breaking theft involving jewellery worth Rs 5.92 lakh was reported to police last week, an official from Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivili said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Police have arrested a man who allegedly committed theft to pay for his ailing father's costly medical treatment in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

A case of house-breaking theft involving jewellery worth Rs 5.92 lakh was reported to police last week, an official from Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivili said.

A police probe team checked the CCTV footage of the area and based on other leads they nabbed the accused, identified as Vaibhav Murbade, on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read: Man throws 2 minor children of neighbour from Thane building, 1 dies

The official said during interrogation, the accused told the police that he took to stealing valuables to pay for his father's treatment and he could not afford its cost.

The police recovered the entire booty from the accused, who is a resident of Murbad area, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.