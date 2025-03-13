The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was heading to Pune when it dashed into the scooter carrying the three

One dead and two injured after bus dashed their scooter. Representational Image

A 29-year-old man died and his two friends sustained injuries after a state transport bus hit their scooter while on the way to buy flowers for Holi 2025 celebrations in central Mumbai on Thursday, police said, PTI reported.

The accident took place around 2.30 am on the Prabhadevi bridge when Pranay Bodke, Karan Shinde and Durvesh Gorde were going to Dadar flower market from Kalachowki, an official said.

According to PTI, Shivneri bus, part of the state-owned fleet of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was heading to Pune when it dashed into the scooter carrying the three, he said.

Bodke died on the spot, while Shinde and Gorde suffered serious injuries. The two were rushed to a private hospital, he said.

Police apprehended the bus driver on the spot. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhoiwada police station, he added.

(With agency inputs)