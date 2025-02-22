In an official statement, the Maharashtra Transport Minister's office said that the decision follows an attack on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver

The bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka have been suspended indefinitely due to security concerns following an attack on a state-run bus driver, an official statement said on Saturday.

It said that on the night of February 21, 2025, while the MSRTC bus was traveling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, a group of individuals from a local Karnataka organisation stopped the bus about 2 km near Chitradurga.

The group physically assaulted the driver identified as Bhaskar Jadhav.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has strongly condemned the incident and ordered the cancellation of all MSRTC buses traveling to Karnataka especially from Kolhapur to Karnataka, the statement said.

The decision was taken ensure the safety of both passengers and employees of MSRTC.

The bus services will remain suspended until further notice, and the matter will be discussed with the Karnataka government, the statement said.

The incident occurred around 9:10 pm, and after the attack, the driver reported the matter to the local police station.

"The bus and crew were safely brought back to Kolhapur on Saturday morning," the statement said.

Sarnaik also personally spoke to the injured driver, Bhaskar Jadhav, offering support and assuring him that the state government stands firmly behind him. He further directed the MSRTC to continue taking precautions until the situation improves and a resolution is reached with the Karnataka authorities, it said.

Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

Given the rising tensions along the border, the MSRTC has decided to suspend the bus services to Karnataka to ensure the safety of its staff and the passengers.

Earlier, a bus driver and conductor of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths following a dispute over Marathi language in Belagavi.

The incident happened on Friday at around 12:30 pm near Sulebhavi.

A boy and girl who had boarded the semi-urban CBT-Sulebhavi bus had allegedly threatened the conductor as he was not able to speak in Marathi, they allegedly called their accomplices who assaulted them at Balekundri.

The police have arrested four people in the matter.