Man kills teenage boy in Thane nabbed in 12 hours

Man kills teenage boy in Thane; nabbed in 12 hours

Updated on: 08 December,2024 05:43 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The accused confronted the victim and his two friends in Barku Pada area of Ambernath on Saturday night while they were having drinks, and attacked them with a knife

Representative image

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Thane district on Sunday, around 12 hours after he allegedly killed a teenage boy and injured another without any provocation, police said.


The accused, Sameer Waghe, confronted the victim Tushar Dede, 18, and his two friends in Barku Pada area of Ambernath on Saturday night while they were having drinks, and attacked them with a knife, a police spokesperson said.


Dede suffered critical injuries on his private parts, the official said, adding that he died in a nearby hospital.


Police have registered a case of murder against Waghe and are investigating, the official added. 

