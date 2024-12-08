The accused confronted the victim and his two friends in Barku Pada area of Ambernath on Saturday night while they were having drinks, and attacked them with a knife

Representative image

Listen to this article Man kills teenage boy in Thane; nabbed in 12 hours x 00:00

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Thane district on Sunday, around 12 hours after he allegedly killed a teenage boy and injured another without any provocation, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Sameer Waghe, confronted the victim Tushar Dede, 18, and his two friends in Barku Pada area of Ambernath on Saturday night while they were having drinks, and attacked them with a knife, a police spokesperson said.

Dede suffered critical injuries on his private parts, the official said, adding that he died in a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case of murder against Waghe and are investigating, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever